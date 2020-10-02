2020 WHS Homecoming Court led by Queen India Young next Friday

Senior India Young was recently elected 2020 Warren Lumberjack Homecoming Queen by the student body in grades 10-12. Queen India is the daughter of Mr. Patrick Young and Mrs. Uwanda Wright. She will be crowned during the Homecoming Coronation which will be held Friday, Oct. 9, at 1:00 P.M. in the Warren Cultural Center. Admission is closed to the public, but Coronation will be live-streamed on the Warren School District Youtube Channel. Queen India will be escorted in the coronation ceremony by senior Tre’lon Marshall. Tre’lon is the son of April Marshall. Attendants for the queen are Marlowe Jackson, the daughter of Ms. April Harris and Mr. John Jackson Jr., and Patrick Young Jr., the son of the late Rebecca Hill and Patrick Young.
Maid Layla Gorman is the daughter of Roger and Marilyn Gorman. She will be escorted in the ceremony by senior Jett Reep. Jett is the son of Heath and Kasey Reep. During halftime, Layla will be escorted by her father.
Maid Kanaysia Hays is the daughter of Kentasa Clary and Lawrence Hays. She will be escorted in the ceremony by senior Andres Jacinto. Andres is the son of Salvador and Alma Jacinto. During halftime, Kanaysia will be escorted by her father.
Maid Anna Lee Heranney is the daughter of Jeremy and Amanda Reep, Audie and Emily Heranney. She will be escorted in the ceremony by senior Weston Hembree. Weston is the son of Jaye and Bo Hembree. During halftime, Anna Lee will be escorted by her step-father.
Maid Addison Langford is the daughter of Kim and Cameron Langford. She will be escorted in the ceremony by senior Clay Barnes. Clay is the son of Peggy and Bobby Barnes. During halftime, Addison will be escorted by her father.
Maid Chloe Rauls is the daughter of Amanda and Shaun Rauls. She will be escorted in the ceremony by senior Jaden (JJ) Kitchens. JJ is the son of Kevin and Delois Kitchens. During halftime, Chloe will be escorted by her father.
Maid Brooklyn Solis is the daughter of Eric Solis and Rick and Jessica Reep. She will be escorted in the ceremony by senior Stone Gorman. Stone is the son of Shannon and Jan Gorman. During halftime, Brooklyn will be escorted by her father and step-father.
Maid Precious Thomas is the daughter of Catrina Tatum-Roberson and Terence Roberson Sr., and Rosie and Damion Thomas. She will be escorted in the ceremony by senior Jacob Duran. Jacob is the son of Lily and Daniel Duran. Precious will be escorted by her uncle, Tim Boswell, during halftime.
Maid Landen West is the daughter of Laura and Jason West. She will be escorted in the ceremony by senior Payton Byrd. Payton is the son of Missy and Jeff Wardlaw and Heath Byrd. During halftime, Landen will be escorted by her father.
The coronation ceremony will begin promptly at 1:00 P.M. You can find the live stream by searching Warren School District in YouTube. Following the coronation ceremony, the parade showcase will begin at 2:30 P.M. Only royalty members will be allowed to participate in this year’s parade. The parade will begin on North Main Street at the corner of Bond Street. It will travel south to North Main and turn East on Cedar Street, then turn North onto Myrtle. There will be no community pep rally on the Courthouse Square. Spectators of the parade showcase are encouraged to social distance themselves from other spectators and wear their masks.
The football game against the Dumas Bobcats will kickoff at 7:00 P.M., and the royal court will be presented to the fans at halftime.
