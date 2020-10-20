34th Annual Buck Fever Festival to be held November 14

Many of the activities usually associated with the festival will not be possible this year. "Keeping the safety on" is our top priority, however, there will still be activities planned.
Activities will begin Saturday, November 14th at noon, with a fish dinner and a parade. This year, the parade will include the Buck Fever Pageant. That's right. The pageant is going mobile this year. Contestants will be judged during the parade with three winners. There will be a Miss Buck Fever Parade Princess (ages 0-12yrs), a Miss Buck Fever Parade Queen (ages 13-21), and a Mr. Buck Fever Parade King (ages 0-7). Winners for each pageant division will each win $100. The parade will also have a Best Decorated Overall winner and a Cutest Dog winner.
The Big Buck contest continues this year with a $250 prize for the biggest buck deer. The big buck contest will continue until Saturday night and the winner will be announced during our live band performance by Slik Nickel and bonfire at 7:00 p.m. There will also be a baggo tournament Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. with a $250 1st place prize. Entry fee is $50 per team.
The City of Banks invites everyone to join them to celebrate another great Buck Fever Festival. While social distancing will be observed, the activities planned can be held without danger to our guests. Again, we are "keeping the safety on" to enjoy this small town's festival.
