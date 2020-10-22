Thursday, October 22, 2020

Banks Mayor Hudson proclaims BCCC Week


Banks Mayor Keeton Hudson Tuesday evening issued a proclamation declaring the week of October 19-23, 2020 Bradley County Chamber of Commerce Week. Acknowledging the City of Banks and the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce’s 96th year of Partnership.



at 2:30 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)