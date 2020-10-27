BCMC Warns Community Members of Phone Call Scam

WARREN, Ark. (10/22/20) – It has come to the attention of the Bradley County Medical Center staff that some community members have received suspicious phone calls from numbers appearing to belong to our hospital.
The calls have been described as showing up with Bradley County Medical Center on the caller ID and a number that belongs to the hospital. The caller will then tell you that your social security number has been compromised and also that you may need to contact the IRS. The term for this type of scam is called spoofing. To our knowledge, the caller doesn’t pretend to be an employee of BCMC, but is using one of our phone numbers in an effort to get more people to answer the phone.
According the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), spoofing is defined as “when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity. Scammers often use neighbor spoofing so it appears that an incoming call is coming from a local number, or spoof a number from a company or a government agency that you may already know and trust. If you answer, they use scam scripts to try to steal your money or valuable personal information, which can be used in fraudulent activity.”
The ultimate goal of the majority of these scams is to get victims to give up their social security number to aid in identity theft or to get victims to send them money by thinking they are some type of official agency or business.
BCMC hasn’t had a large volume of complaints, but wanted to make the public aware. Apparently, other hospitals in the region have experienced a similar problem, and it could happen to other local businesses. Spoofing can harm our reputation and we wanted to make our patients and communities we serve aware of this scam.
There are times when the hospital will call patients and need to verify information. If you feel like the call may be suspicious you can always hang up and call Bradley County Medical Center at 870-226-3731 to find out if someone from the hospital needs to speak with you.
For more information on spoofing and tips to avoid spoofing scams go online to https://www.fcc.gov/consumers/guides/spoofing-and-caller-id. To file a complaint with the FCC call 1-888-225-5322 or do so online at https://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov/hc/en-us. Complaints can also be filed with the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office by calling 800-482-8982 or online at https://arkansasag.gov.
