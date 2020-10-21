Bradley County looking into building a structure for parking as well as future early voting

Seven of the nine members of the Bradley County Quorum were present Monday night, October 19 to conduct monthly business. Justice Alton Richards was unable to attend as he continues to recover from a serious automobile accident. The court approved the previous month's minutes, the financial statement and the Sheriff's report.
Judge McKinney reported on an application that has been submitted to expand and improve internet service to the county. The federal funding allows the county to contract with private providers and expand internet fiber. Individual businesses and homes will still have to subscribe. The Judge stated the county is working with the City of Warren. The Judge also reported on new pipes being installed on Bradley Road 33.
The Court was informed that bids will be opened for a five year contract for reappraisal work. This is required by state law. The bid opening will take place Thursday, October 22 at 10:30am.
The Court then adopted a resolution endorsing a constitutional amendment to make a one half cent sales tax for highways, roads and streets permanently. Another resolution was approved authorizing the county to apply for Care Act funding.
Judge McKinney asked the JPs to allow him and a committee to look into finding a location to install a metal building with sufficient room for 60 to 70 cars to park, to be used for early voting in the future and other county needs. The idea is to not overcrowd the courthouse during election time and allow the courthouse to function for its normal business. The Justices voted to allow the Judge to investigate.
