Bradley County to celebrate Chamber of Commerce Week Oct. 19-23

The Arkansas Economic Developers and Chamber Executives are excited to announce that across the state, local Chamber of Commerce will be recognized for their contributions to their community.
In 2020, local chambers have played an integral part on the front lines to ensure not only business success and a stable local economy, they have helped in acquiring and distributing PPE.
“I am very excited to be a part of this celebration,” Ashley Foreman, Executive Director of the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce stated.
“We have many things planned that will respect Covid-19 guidelines. We will be recognizing outstanding people across the county and much more. Please stay tuned to the Chamber’s Facebook page and our website for a list of happenings that week.”
The Bradley County Chamber of Commerce was established in 1924 and has been an advocate for local business ever since.
“Please celebrate with us and take this opportunity to learn about the direction that the Bradley County Chamber is going and learn how to be involved in your community,” Foreman said.
