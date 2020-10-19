Car crashes completely through old Piggly Wiggly building early Sunday morning

According to authorities, around 12:50 a.m. the morning of Sunday, October 18, 2020 a dark color car slammed into the north entrance of the old Piggly Wiggly building at the corner of Pine and Martin streets in Warren, passed through the building, crashed through the south side of the building, and came to rest in the parking lot of the Tobacco Superstore on Clio Street.
Police believe the vehicle was traveling south on Martin when it jumped the curb and entered the parking lot of the old Piggly Wiggly building prior to crashing into the structure itself.
Whoever was driving the car fled the scene, as no one was found occupying the vehicle when police arrived. The Warren Police Department told salineriverchronicle.com that they are now in possession of the vehicle and know who it belongs to, but at this time do not have knowledge of who was driving. A search is underway.
