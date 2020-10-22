Chamber celebrates Hermitage Elementary teacher Kasey Johnston

Press release from the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce:
The Bradley County Chamber of Commerce is proud to recognize outstanding people during #ARChamberWeek.
Kasey Johnston is the 5th and 6th grade math teacher at Hermitage Elementary School. Kasey is a 3rd year teacher and graduate of the Arkansas Leadership Academy Teacher Institute. Kasey's students love her class because she creates an environment that is encouraging and challenging to all. She sets high expectations and helps students to achieve those expectations! Kasey serves on the building leadership team and always exhibits Hermit excellence!
No comments:
Post a Comment