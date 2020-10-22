Chamber Honors Sergeant Terrence Moore

Bradley County Chamber of Commerce President Ashely Foreman presented a certificate of appreciation to Warren Police Sergeant Terrence for his service to the City of Warren and the community at large. Sergeant Moore is a former standout athlete for the Warren Lumberjacks and has worked his way up the ladder to a position of leadership in the Warren Police Department. He has an outstanding record.
The presentation is part of Chamber of Commerce Week in the city and county.
