Thursday, October 22, 2020

Chamber Honors Sergeant Terrence Moore


Bradley County Chamber of Commerce President Ashely Foreman presented a certificate of appreciation to Warren Police Sergeant Terrence for his service to the City of Warren and the community at large.  Sergeant Moore is a former standout athlete for the Warren Lumberjacks and has worked his way up the ladder to a position of leadership in the Warren Police Department.  He has an outstanding  record.  

The presentation is part of Chamber of Commerce Week in the city and county.


at 7:30 AM

