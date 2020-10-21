Charges filed in Piggly Wiggly car crash

According to the Warren Police Department, the owner of the vehicle that crashed through the old Piggly Wiggly building at the intersection of Pine and Martin around 12:48 a.m. Sunday, October 18 was determined to be the driver and has been charged.
Michael Webb, age 23 of Star City, Arkansas has been charged with several misdemeanor charges, including felony leaving the scene of an accident. The investigation remains ongoing and there is a wait for estimates of the damage.
The vehicle was traveling South on Martin Street, went through the shopping center parking lot, went through the front door of the old Piggly Wiggly store and exited the south end of the store through a brick wall. It went over the loading dock, crossed Clio Street and landed in the parking lot of the Tobacco Superstore. The car was seriously damaged but the driver was apparently not seriously injured. The driver was located around 6:19pm October 18.
