City/County/School schedules for Columbus/Indigenous Peoples' Day

Be aware of the schedules for the City of Warren and Bradley County for Columbus Day, October 12, 2020.
City of Warren-The Municipal Building will be closed. There will be no garbage pickup. All other weekly days will have garbage collected as normal.
The City of Warren Emergency Services Building will be open and fully staffed as usual.
The monthly Warren City Council meeting will be conducted Tuesday, October 13 at 5:30pm.
Bradley County-The Bradley County Courthouse and County Landfill will be closed. Garbage pickup will take place.
The Hermitage School Board will meet at 6:00pm.
The Warren School Board will meet at 7:00pm.
