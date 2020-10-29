Community & Economic Development Committee discusses industrial recruitment consultant

The three members of the City of Warren, City Council Community and Economic Development Committee met Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the Municipal Courtroom to discuss three subjects. Present for the meeting were Chairperson Angela Marshall, Council Member Dorothy Henderson, Council Member Memory Burks Frazer, Mayor Denisa Pennington and a member of the Mayor's staff plus news media.
The committee discussed at length the idea of trying to locate a suitable and cost effective consultant to help locate and recruit industrial and business prospects in an attempt to bring jobs to the community. This has been under discussion for some time and got postponed due to covid issues. The city advertised some months back and did not get a suitable proposal. The plan is to review the bid specifications, improve them and bid again. The committee will finalize the recommendations as soon as possible.
The committee was informed that the city has a new facebook website that provides information not only for local residents, but companies that may be seeking communities to locate or expand in. The city administers the site, so there is no additional cost. Mayor Pennington's office is handling the site.
Lastly, the committee talked about ways to honor city employees for doing an exceptional job. They are working on criteria to select monthly, an employee of the month, for doing a good job of providing public service. More information will be forthcoming.
