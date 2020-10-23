Debbie Spencer honored by Chamber of Commerce

Debbie Spencer was the recipient of a certificate of appreciation for service rendered to the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce and the Warren and Bradley County community. Mrs. Spencer has been active in numerous chamber activities and has chaired several. She is a great organizer and manager.
Pictured are L to R: Chamber Bd. Chairman James Wright, Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington, Chamber President Ashley Foreman, Debbie Spencer and Chamber Board Members Terrie White and Ron St. John. The certificate was awarded as part of Chamber Week in Bradley County.
No comments:
Post a Comment