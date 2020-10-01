Dunaway and Ashcraft to wed in October ceremony

Tonia Dunaway announces the engagement and forthcoming marriage of her daughter, Katelynn Elizabeth Dunaway, to Greyson Wayne Ashcraft, son of Kevin and Shelly Ashcraft, all of Warren. The bride-elect is also the daughter of Brandon Dunaway. She is the granddaughter of Ken and Fran VanDerZwalm of Warren, AR; Dr. Joe and Candy Dunaway of The Villages, FL; and Jim and Dorothy Cooper of The Woodlands, TX. Katelynn is a 2017 graduate of Warren High School and a student at the University of Arkansas Monticello where she will complete her Bachelor's Degree in Education Studies in December before enrolling in graduate school in the spring. She is currently employed by Warren School District.
Greyson is the grandson of Hurley and Brenda Ashcraft of Warren, AR and Myles and Mary Parker of Bauxite, AR. Greyson is a 2017 graduate of Warren High School and enrolled as an apprentice in Southeast Arkansas Plumbing. He is currently employed by Ashcraft Plumbing.
The ceremony and reception will be held Saturday, October 17 in Royal, AR. Formal invitations will be sent.
