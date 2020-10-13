Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Election Information Part 2


Several days ago salineriverchronicle.com listed all candidates that will be on the Bradley County ballot for President November 3, 2020.  Following is a list of other races to be voted on:

United States Senate

  • Ricky Dale harrigton, Jr. Libertarian
  • Senator Tom Cotton, Republican

U.S. Congress District 4

  • William H. Hanson, Democrat
  • Rep. Bruce Westerman, Republican
  • Frank Gilbert, Libertarian

State Senate, District 26

  • Senator Eddie L. Cheatham, Democrat
  • Ben Gilmore, Republican

State Representative

  • Christopher Ogburn, Democrat
  • Rep. Jeffrey Wardlaw, Republican

Circuit Judge, District 10, Div. 1, Nonpartisan

  • City Attorney James A. Hamilton, from Ashley County
  • Crews Puryear,  from Desha County

Early voting begins October 19.  For information about early voting or absentee voting contact the Bradley County Clerk's Office at 870-226-3464.  It is time to vote.

at 2:30 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)