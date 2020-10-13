Election Information Part 2

Several days ago salineriverchronicle.com listed all candidates that will be on the Bradley County ballot for President November 3, 2020. Following is a list of other races to be voted on:
United States Senate
- Ricky Dale harrigton, Jr. Libertarian
- Senator Tom Cotton, Republican
U.S. Congress District 4
- William H. Hanson, Democrat
- Rep. Bruce Westerman, Republican
- Frank Gilbert, Libertarian
State Senate, District 26
- Senator Eddie L. Cheatham, Democrat
- Ben Gilmore, Republican
State Representative
- Christopher Ogburn, Democrat
- Rep. Jeffrey Wardlaw, Republican
Circuit Judge, District 10, Div. 1, Nonpartisan
- City Attorney James A. Hamilton, from Ashley County
- Crews Puryear, from Desha County
Early voting begins October 19. For information about early voting or absentee voting contact the Bradley County Clerk's Office at 870-226-3464. It is time to vote.
