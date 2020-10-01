Features: Pastime: The Homecoming Week activities

With the reduced and restricted events of this current viral pandemic this Pastime leads us back to the Homecoming festivities of yesteryear.
Oh the weeks leading to football Homecoming was filled with special times for social, school and community activities that still live on as Pastimes to cherish and remember.
First, there was the official written announcement with a photo appearing in the school newspaper, The Tall Timber Times of the members of the Homecoming Court.
This major announcement of those chosen by the football team as Homecoming Royalty, was one of the closest guarded secretes on the WHS campus and out in the Warren community. Only Mrs. Elouise McFarland and her hand-picked homecoming committee, in connection with the head football coach, John McGregor, could pull off such a top secret balloting, counting and announcement. The publication of the news was always a fortnight ahead of the actual Homecoming Game date.
