Features: Pastime: Those Halloween outfits and pranks of long ago

By MAYLON T. RICE
Special to the Saline River Chronicle
It is almost time to “Trick or Treat,” but I am sure with the pandemic protocols now in place that type of community activity will not be happening with as great a number of participants or with as much adolescent zeal, as in past years.
But oh, the fun, we once had “Trick or Treating,” in and around Warren.
There we literally no store bought costumes then, just homemade or home concocted, at best. Most of us, sans masks, we either “hobos” back in the day.
This required an older suit coat from an adult family member, a couple of sewn on patches of various fabrics, some darken eyeliner on your face – to resemble a week-old beard and maybe some bigger floppy shoes.
I was never sure if I was a hobo or looked like the famous clown Emmitt Kelly, sans the red nose.
