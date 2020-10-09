Features: Pastime: Those snowy, white Homecoming mums

When I stop and think about former Warren High Homecoming Football Games, I cannot, simply, cannot stop fretting about the massive and oh, so, very fragile Homecoming Mums.
I mean those brilliantly white, billowy-looking corsages, to be pinned of course on your date or girlfriend, dress or suit jacket, back in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
And these floral tributes were, as I have said, huge.
The flowers all came from the two full-service florists in Warren back then – neither firm, sadly, survives today.
There was the Kelly’s Florist and Gifts, run by at least two generations of Kelly family. The spacious glass and wood frame floral shop was just across the street from the Bradley Mill and just blocks off the Banks Highway, out in what was then West Warren. Kelly’s had an impressive walk-in cooler, a large cooler display case and loads and loads of floral gifts for engagements, weddings, showers, new babies and of course, funerals.
At the downtown location, in the old Mansion style former home of Frazer Funeral Home was Frazer’s Floral. Run by Julius Brown and her long-time assistant, Minnie Harley, both sisters of the Bernard Frazer and John Frazer Jr’s aunts.
You walked up the front steps of the building and the flower shop was right there. They carried a smaller collection of floral arrangements and I don’t recall the plethora of gifts that Frazer’s carried. They, too, did all types of floral arrangements for all occasions.
