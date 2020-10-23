Former Warren resident arrested on child pornography charges

|Photo from the Union County Sheriff's website.
Sheridan High School teacher David Brent Miller, 38, formerly a Warren resident, was arrested Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Union County on child pornography charges.
He is accused of possession of computer child pornography and pandering or possessing visual or print medium depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.
Miller is a graduate of Warren High School and a former employee of Warren Public Schools. There is no indication whatsoever at this time of a connection between his recent arrest and his time with Warren’s School District.
From salineriverchronicle.com’s archives, it appears Miller was first employed with Warren Public Schools in 2013. He has not been employed at Warren in the last five years.
He is currently listed as a choir teacher at Sheridan High School on the Arkansas Activities Association website.
The Sheridan School District released the following statement that was originally published in Deltaplex News:
“SSD is aware of the arrest of a staff member and is taking immediate and appropriate action to assure the safety of students. The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. We will have no further comment as the situation is a personnel matter which is confidential under applicable law.”
According to Deltaplex reporting, it is not known whether or not any of the victims are Sheridan School District students or not.
Miller’s bond was set at $150,000 during his first court appearance Friday morning, October 23, 2020.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office released the following information on Miller’s arrest:
"The Union County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation division with the assistance from the Arkansas Attorney General’s office obtained a warrant for the arrest of David Brent Miller, 38, of Little Rock.
On October 22, 2020, Miller was arrested at his residence without incident.
Miller has been booked into the Union County Jail Detention Facility on charges of Computer Child Pornography and Pandering or Possessing Visual or Print Medium Depicting Sexually Explicit Conduct Involving a Child.
Miller is employed with a school district in central Arkansas.
This morning, Miller appeared before Union County District Court Judge where his bond was set at $150,000.00 cash or corporate surety.
This is an ongoing investigation.”
