Four reappointed to UAM Board of Visitors

The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees has reappointed four current members of the UAM Board of Visitors to a new term on the Board of Visitors. Reappointed for terms to run till December 31, 2024 were the following:
- Roger George, Bradley County
- R. Gregg Reep, Bradley County
- Michael Jones, Desha County
- Jim Daniels, Desha County
The UAM Board of Visitors is an advisory board that works with the UAM Chancellor and the President of the University of Arkansas to support and promote UAM within the U of A System. Currently Gregg Reep serves as Chairman of the Board of Visitors.
