Full time fireman Larry Hayes honored by Chamber

The Bradley County Chamber of Commerce has honored Warren full time fireman and Assistant Chief Larry Hayes for his service as a firefighter and first responder for the City of Warren. Mr. Hayes has been with the department for several years and has contributed greatly to the people and businesses of Warren.
Pictured with Mr. Hayes are Fire Chief Mike Ashcraft, Chamber President Ashley Foreman and Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington. This honor is part of Chamber of Commerce Week.
No comments:
Post a Comment