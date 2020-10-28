Game & Fish staff addresses monthly BCEDC meeting

Several members of the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission, including the Director Pat Fitts were present Monday evening, October 26, to address the Bradley County Economic Development Commission. They talked about the lakes and facilities owned and managed by the Commission and the need for more money to be made available for game and fish programs.
Mayor Denisa Pennington informed the board that the City of Warren is rebidding the pistol and rifle range project for the Warren Shooting Range in an effort to get a contract for construction that is within the allocated budget. The project was previously bid and the low price was considerably higher than the available funding to build.
Questions were asked about the poultry plant status and the private prison. No new information was provided on either project.
The next scheduled meeting is set for November 30, 2020. There will be no meeting in December.
