Tuesday, October 6, 2020

GFWC Warren Woman's Club declares October Domestic Violence Awareness Month


Members of the GFWC, Warren Woman's Club gathered in front of the Warren Municipal Building October 1 to observe Mayor Denisa Pennington sign a proclamation on behalf of the Woman's Club designating October as "Domestic Violence Awareness Month."  The issuance of such a proclamation is an annual undertaking for the Club as they call attention to the serious problem of domestic violence and promote efforts to stop it.

Attending were:

Front: Mayor Denisa Pennington and Diane Parnell

2nd row: Brenda Johnson, Jane Powell, Joen Bryant, Glenda Cross, and Judy Braswell

Back: Donna McGaha, Jonalyn Reep, Diane Purvis, Joy Kitchens, and Sandra Gatling



at 12:31 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)