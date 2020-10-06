GFWC Warren Woman's Club declares October Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Members of the GFWC, Warren Woman's Club gathered in front of the Warren Municipal Building October 1 to observe Mayor Denisa Pennington sign a proclamation on behalf of the Woman's Club designating October as "Domestic Violence Awareness Month." The issuance of such a proclamation is an annual undertaking for the Club as they call attention to the serious problem of domestic violence and promote efforts to stop it.
Attending were:
Front: Mayor Denisa Pennington and Diane Parnell
2nd row: Brenda Johnson, Jane Powell, Joen Bryant, Glenda Cross, and Judy Braswell
Back: Donna McGaha, Jonalyn Reep, Diane Purvis, Joy Kitchens, and Sandra Gatling
