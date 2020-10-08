Homecoming 2020 Update:

As you are probably aware, due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the Great American Conference and its President's Council voted to suspend all sport competition through the end of the 2020 calendar year including cross country, men's and women's golf, football, volleyball and men's and women's basketball.
As a result, the institution is having to re-imagine the events which are traditionally held on the campus to celebrate homecoming. The health and safety of the entire Boll Weevil Nation and UAM family is the foremost concern of the University of Arkansas at Monticello, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Working collaboratively, the Office of Advancement, UAM Athletics Department, and Division of Student Engagement have planned a fun and unique week-long lineup of virtual events for students and alumni alike during the week of October 12-16, 2020. Plans for what we’re calling “UAM Spirit Week” are being updated regularly on the UAM Alumni Events Page. Save the date and make plans to join in the fun -wherever you are!
UAM Foundation Phonathon Scheduled for November 7th -19th:
The Office of Advancement is charged with generating philanthropic support for the university and promoting the university’s mission of providing students with the highest level of education. As a means of accomplishing this objective, the UAM Foundation has scheduled this year’s UAM Alumni & Friends Phonathon on November 7-19, 2020. This student-led fund raising effort will provide our alumni and friends the opportunity to speak with a student to update contact information and make donations to support UAM’s most pressing needs such as scholarships, academic program support, technological advances and much more! Call sessions will occur Mondays-Thursdays 5:45 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturdays 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. -5:30 p.m., Sundays 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Mark your calendar and answer the call. Help keep UAM’s future bright!
#GivingTuesday on December 1st:
Each year on Giving Tuesday, nonprofit organizations rally their supporters for a day of maximum impact. Following the retail events of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday provides an opportunity for people around the world to support what matters most to them and share that support with their social media networks.
This year, the UAM Foundation will focus #GivingTuesday efforts on the UAM Student Success Fund! College life brings many challenges, especially for those students experiencing unexpected financial hardship. You can help by contributing to the UAM Student Success Fund. Our goal is to raise enough money in a single day to assist 20+ students who experience the need for one-time emergency financial aid to continue toward their academic success and graduation – and we can’t achieve it without alumni and friends.
Pending the availability of funds, any currently enrolled UAM student – at one of our three campuses – who can present a documented need, is in good academic standing, and has exhausted all other financial aid options, qualifies for consideration. Individual awards from the Student Success Fund are relatively small and will not exceed $500.
You'll hear more from recent recipients as we near the event, in their own words. We know they'll move you to help us assist students like them!
