Hopeplace to hold virtual facebook auction in place of banquet this year

HopePlace Warren will hold two auctions on facebook in the place of a banquet this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, safety protocol, and restrictions being uncertain, the HopePlace Warren Board has decided it would be in the best interest for everyone's safety to cancel the physical Banquet event for 2020.
However, there will be a virtual silent auction Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on facebook. According to HopePlace, the auction will be in one-hour increments. For more info, see the statement below released by HopePlace:
No comments:
Post a Comment