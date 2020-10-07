Hurricane Delta forecasted to impact Southeast Arkansas

Hurricane Delta, currently a dangerous Category 2 storm hitting the Yucatan Peninsula, could impact southeast Arkansas late Friday into Saturday morning, October 10, 2020.
According to the National Weather Service's 7am Wednesday, October 7, 2020 update, the storm is likely to be a tropical storm when and if it impacts the Bradley County area, but residents are still encouraged to be prepared and watchful.
The storm has weakened somewhat over the Yucatan, but may strengthen again once in the Gulf of Mexico.
Friday, there are showers likely. It will be cloudy, with a high around 72 and east winds 5 to 10 mph. There is a 60% chance of precipitation.
Friday evening there is a 50% chance of showers, and an expected low of 65. There is forecasted to be a northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
Saturday is the forecasted impact of Hurricane Delta. Tropical storm conditions are possible with a 50% chance of showers and a high near 74.
