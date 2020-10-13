Hurricane Delta keeps Warren Fire Department busy

From October 8 through October 11, the Warren Fire Department answered eight calls. Six of the eight were responded to October 10, mostly as a result of heavy rain and winds caused by the low pressure system that traveled just East of Bradley County, the remnants of Hurricane Delta. There were no fires and no injuries.
Fire Department calls:
- 10-8, Church and Main Streets, accident
- 10-10, Watts and Hickory Streets, tree down
- 10-10, George and Butler Streets, powerline
- 10-10, Cobb Street, tree down
- 10-10, S. Myrtle Street, tree down
- 10-10, 1414 Old Monticello Rd., powerline
- 10-10, Bradley Rd., 22, trees down
- 10-11, false alarm
Some of the calls required one or two firemen to respond, some four or five and one eight.
