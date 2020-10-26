Incredible educational tour opportunity for students(Meeting to be held November 10)

Eva Jenkins Arrington will be leading an Education First Tours parent and student meeting for students interested from any school district and home school students. The meeting will be Tuesday, November 10 at 5:30 in the Drew Central School auditorium. Please RSVP to 870-224-6545 or earrington@drewcentral.org. Two tours are being offered.
The first tour is 8 days in Paris, Normandy, & London spring break, March 2022. What would have happened to Paris & London-and the world- without the D-Day heroes of Normandy? Liberated from the Nazi occupation, Paris regained its footing as a capital of artistic expression and enlightenment. Freed from the merciless bombings, London reemerged as an international center of ideas and culture. In Paris you'll experience the Champs Elysees, the Arc de Triomphe, the Eiffel Tower, the Ecole Militaire, Notre-Dome Cathedral, the Louvre home to Mona Lisa, and more. In Normandy, you'll walk the beaches where on June 6, 1944 D-Day, the allied troops landed. Witness remnants of the floating roadways and piers at Arromanches. Visit Point du Hoc Ranger Monument commemorating the special forces that scaled the 100-foot-cliff to seize Germany artillery. See the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial, the Caen Memorial, one of Europe's top history museums. Next cross the English Channel and view the White Cliffs of Dover on your way to Canterbury Cathedral. Last to London to see the London Bridge, Houses of Parliament, St. Paul's Cathedral, Big Ben, Westminister Abbey, and changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace.
The second tour is 9 days in The Galapagos Islands June 2022. These islands are most famous for the profound discoveries of Charles Darwin. You'll land in Quito, the Ecudorian capital above the Andean valleys, beneath the peaks of the Pichincha Volcano. You'll tour Independence Plaza, Government Palace, Santo Domingo Monastery, the equatorial line where you can stand in both hemispheres at one time, and the Intinan Museum. Next on to Baltra and Santa Cruz Islands to visit the twin craters and lava tunnels, a tortoise ranch, Charles Darwin Research Station to see the breeding center for giant tortoises. Continue to Isabella Island to see the home of flora, fauna, iguanas, flightless cormorants, 13 species of finches, and the pink flamingo habitat. Enjoy snorkeling with sea turtles, sea lions, and exotic fish. Take a boat excursion to Tintoreras Islet, made entirely out of lava. Swim in the water-filled canyon of Las Grietas. Last, San Cristobal Island to snorkel and swim on La Loberia beach.
