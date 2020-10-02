Friday, October 2, 2020

Jacks to play Booneville tonight after Star City game was cancelled

According to the Warren High School facebook page, the Warren Lumberjacks have had a change of opponents tonight, as the Lumberjacks will be taking on Booneville instead of Star City.

Here is the official statement which was release Thursday from the school district:

The Lumberjacks will play Booneville High tomorrow at home. Ticket sales will resume tomorrow at 1:00-3:00 at the home gate. The Lumberjacks' game against Star City has been canceled.



