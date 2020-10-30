John Henry Byers honored by the City of Warren

A nice crowd, all wearing masks in compliance with CDC guidelines, gathered at the Warren Municipal Building Thursday morning to express thanks, gratitude and love for longtime UPS delivery-man John Henry Byers. Mr Byers, his family and personnel with UPS were present as Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington read and presented a proclamation of appreciation to Mr. Byers for his faithful service and extremely friendly attitude in serving the Warren community for just over 30 years. He worked hard and was known to keep on the run in providing services and for his smile and contagious positive attitude.
Many brought cards and gifts and made the effort to thank John personally for his service and the way he delivered it. Among those bringing or sending gifts were: Bradley County Medical Center, Eastside Elementary, Ouachita Hardwood, Mrs Sue Wagnon, District Judge Bruce Anderson, Angela Marshall Insurance and Rob Reep Studio. Mr. Byers appeared touched by the outpouring of love, support and thanks.
A cake was available with a picture of a UPS delivery truck on the front. He will be missed but we all hope he visits us from time to time.
