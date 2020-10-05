Local Randall Raney retires after 25 years with the Jefferson Regional Medical Center

Randall Raney of Warren, an active downtown businessman and owner of Randall's Antiques, has announced his retirement as a practicing Registered Nurse. He has worked for Jefferson Regional Medical Center for 25 years. He told salineriverchronicle.com it was just time to retire. He will continue his local business endeavors.
Saturday, October 3, several ladies who work with Mr. Raney and occupy booths at his store on Main Street hosted a retirement party for him. They had refreshments and had a very enjoyable time.
Saturday, October 3, several ladies who work with Mr. Raney and occupy booths at his store on Main Street hosted a retirement party for him. They had refreshments and had a very enjoyable time.
Congratulations to Randall and best wishes for retirement.
