Lumberjack game sold out

Tonight's Lumberjack football game against the Booneville Bearcats has been sold out. You must have a ticket or a season ticket to enter the game. Only AAA and Turf passes will be accepted.
All in attendance must wear a face covering the entire time, except when eating or drinking. Refusal to wear a face covering will result in removal from the stadium.
Lumberjack fans are to use our home gate(southwest) and concession stand gate(northwest), only.
All ES and BR students must enter and sit with a parent or guardian. All MS and HS students will sit in The Wood Yard and on designated green dots in the Section 2 Rows 5-11 and throughout the stadium.
There are designated lines for the concession stand and restroom for our home side and visitors. Please stay 6ft away from the person in front of you.
To watch tonight's game live, Lumberjack fans may go to our Youtube channel and type Warren School District.
