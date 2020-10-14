Minority Teacher Recruitment Plan and low math tests scores discussed at Warren School Board meeting

All seven members of the Warren School Board were present Monday, October 12 for the monthly meeting of the board. Minutes of past meetings were approved and the financial report was presented by Debbie Hargrave and approved. The board then went into executive session and discussed personnel matters.
Upon returning to public session, the following actions were taken:
Voted to accept the resignations of Sara Daniell-ELA Lead Teacher
Voted to accept the resignation of Chris Daniell-WMS paraprofessional
Voted to hire Mandy Johnson-ABC Cook
Voted to hire Sharon Bridwell-Eastside Bookkeeper
Approved addendum to contract for Katie Davis, Beta Club Sponsor
Next the board approved the Minority Teacher & Administration Recruitment Plan. Board President Jerry Daniels stated that he hopes the plan is taken seriously and efforts are made to locate more minority teachers and administrators for the district.
The board then elected Board Member Joel Tolefree to be the district's delegate to the Arkansas School Board Association. After that action was approved, the board voted to approve a MOU with Tina McKinney to provide services for ERATE. Part of her job will be to train a member of the staff to conduct the work in the future. The rate of pay is $2600.00. According to Superintendent Cornish, the amount of work involved is extensive.
The remainder of the meeting consisted of the annual report to the board and public. Each principal, the assistance superintendent and the director of SEABEC gave detailed reports on the past year and plans for the future. Questions were asked by board members about how to raise test scores for math and why there remains a high number of students who remain below standards. The principals went over strategies being used to raise the scores. It was noted that several weeks of school were missed last Spring due to COVID-19.
