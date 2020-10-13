Old Townhouse Motel torn down

Monday, October 12, 2020, the old Executive Inn in Warren was torn down.
Situated at the corner of Myrtle and Church, the Executive Inn was once known as the Townhouse Motel. From our best recollection, the motel was built sometime during the 1960s, and once housed a restaurant on the north end, which burned in the 1990's, along with an upstairs motel section.
At one time the motel included a pool on the west side of the building that was later filled in.
What was left of the motel structure was torn down Monday.
Salineriverchronicle.com has not learned of what plans, if any, are in store for the property in the future.
