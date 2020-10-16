Opinion: Good public policy requires sound thinking and selling ideas

By Gregg Reep
This piece is being written about three weeks before election day, November 3. It is about politics and government, but not specifically about the races and issues on the ballot November 3. It is a little more general but it does relate directly to our community of Warren and the Warren School District.
|The author of this article, Gregg Reep,
is a former and longest serving Mayor
in Warren's history, a former State
Representative, civic leader,
and current member
of the salineriverchronicle.com staff.
Allow me to begin by acknowledging the fact that no one, me included, enjoys paying taxes or paying any more than necessary. It is an American thing and I get it. However, if we want schools, roads, emergency services (police, fire and medical), clean water, non-polluted streams and rivers and ample underground water plus sanitary communities and some recreation opportunities, along with a variety of other public facilities and services, someone has to pay. The question is what is vital? What is important? And then there is the question of fairness of who pays and how. The tooth fairy really does not exist to pay the bill. If we believe in constitutional government, then city council's, quorum courts, school boards, state legislatures and the United States Congress must think soundly and make proper decisions and sell their decisions. It is sometimes difficult and not an easy process. It takes skill, dedication and the right heart to make the correct decisions, looking at the future as much as at the present.
There are two matters that I believe are essential to our future in the land of the "Red Brick Streets" and "Lumberjack Land." In addition to maintaining what we have that is needful and good, the school district needs a modern school facility to replace Eastside and the City of Warren must improve the pay grade of emergency responders (police and fire). Both the Warren School Board and the Warren City Council have been talking about these issues and trying to figure the best way to address them. They are continuing their efforts. The people serving on both bodies are well meaning, dedicated and true public servants. We may not agree with everything they do, but in my opinion, they are trying to make good policy and use the available resources wisely.
At this time we don't know what will be attempted to solve either issue, but we need to be open minded and listen to those we have elected to study, research and address these matters. Our quality of life and the future of our spot in Arkansas depend upon it.
The Warren school district needs a new school facility for K-3, in order to provide a safe and successful learning environment for our youngest school students. A new basketball gym is needed to provide a modern venue for our student-athletes and other community services. Athletics is important to the educational development of students and to the intangible spirit of a community. It is real and important.
Improved salaries for police officers and firefighters is vital to hire and maintain quality and qualified people to protect the city and also to have them stay for extended periods of time. Warren has been fortunate over the years to have many good people in these jobs, but it is getting harder to find and keep those who are dedicated, well trained and have common sense. They need to make a decent living for their families. If not, they are always looking to better themselves. Who can blame them? If we desire a safe and just community, then this must be a priority.
As time moves on, listen to the plans of our local officials. They want the same things as most of the rest of us desire, but they have to make, sometimes hard, decisions to make the goals a reality. We are blessed here in our spot on earth. Be willing to support the actions that will make it an even better place to live. If you have ideas, make them known to your school board and city council members. Just remember it has to be done in accordance with state law and must be workable. Look at the whole picture, not just one thing.
I love living here, let's work to do things for the better and study the past for solutions.
No comments:
Post a Comment