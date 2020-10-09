Outdoors: Deer hunters advised to check with local processors before bringing deer to their door

LITTLE ROCK — Hunters planning to hit the woods Oct. 17 for Arkansas’s muzzleloader season and Nov. 14 for modern gun deer season may want to check with the deer processor they normally use to make the most of their harvest. Some processors who handle domestic livestock may be seeing a backlog from recent direct-to-butcher purchases at the beginning of this summer’s meat shortage.
According to Jeremy Brown, assistant deer program coordinator for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, some smaller processors have been booked solid through the fall taking in reservations for local beef and pork production from new customers.
