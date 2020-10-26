People are putting off health care due to COVID-19

The Board of the Bradley County Medical Center met Thursday, October 22 in the conference room of the Brunson Complex. They conducted monthly routine business and discussed the capital budget and hospital finances in general, especially during the covid-19 pandemic. In the absence of Board Chairman Freddie Mobley and Vice Chairman Joe Don Greenwood, CEO Steve Henson presided. Minutes of the previous meeting were approved and Leslie Huitt provided a detailed financial report. She indicated that revenue was up around $200,000.00 and additional money should be forthcoming from medicare and medicaid. The report showed the Hospital sales tax generated $101,129.33 for the latest payment. According to Mrs. Huitt, hospital volumes were up for the month, but remain lower for the year. She stated that accounts receivable are up and that is not a good trend.
Board members approved the following medical staff recommendations as submitted by Dr. Joe Wharton:
- Michael Weber, ER/Family Medicine-moved to inactive
- Rebecca Steward, M.D.,Pathology-reappointed
- Kristin Dishongh, M.D., Pathology-reappointed
- F. Keith Bell, M.D., Radiology-reappointed
- Onachi Ofoma, M.D.,ER/Family Medicine-appointed
- Maryam Bashiri, M.D., ER/Family Medicine-reappointed
- Bradley Fogel, D.O.,Pathology-temp privileges to November, 2020
The vote was 5-0.
CEO Steve Henson talked about the proposed capital budget, funds in the amount of $330,000.00 received from the state of Arkansas for covid expenses, the need for new generators and other activities. He stated that outpatient services were higher than inpatient services for October to date, but that both were up. Chief Nursing Officer Sarah Tucker talked about the need for more nurses and hiring the right people and the cost of doing so. She said surgeries are up and the OR staff needs to be added to. Mrs. Tucker also stated that blood is running in short supply due to covid.
The board talked at length about the need to hire more nurses and the expense of doing so. At times they are desperately needed and at other times not as drastic. Dr. Wharton made comments that to properly care for patients the hospital needs to hire the number needed at all times, even if there may be times the higher numbers are not required. It becomes a money issue and Mr. Henson stated he will be making some recommendations as to how to address the matter very soon.
The board voted 4-1 to approve the proposed capital budget and then approved the following expenditures as included in the budget:
1. Approved up to $325,000.00 for a new mammogram machine to be bid
2. Approved up to $275,000.00 for renovations and improvements to station one, most work will be conducted by hospital staff, with hospital buying materials
3. Approved up to $80,000.00 for parking lot paving and new outside lighting to be bid
4. Approved up to $70,000.00 for a generator for the clinic to be bid
All expenditures were approved by a 5-0 vote.
Mr. Henson stated he is concerned that the federal government may try to make the hospital repay some of the covid funds that have been made to hospitals throughout the country.
The next scheduled board meeting is set for Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 12:30p.m. The normal Thursday meeting date is Thanksgiving.
Mr. Henson told the board that too many people with serious health conditions are not seeking medical treatment as needed due to fear of covid. One they enter the hospital, they are musch sicker than if they had sought earlier attention and require much more intensive treatment and care. This is putting a strain on the hospitals and many intensive care beds are already full. He urged people needing care, especially routine care, not to put it off, for their own well being.
