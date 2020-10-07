Political forum and debate conducted in Drew County

Each attending candidate was given three minutes to make introductory remarks, followed by questions from the audience, including the media. Brief closing remarks were then allowed for each candidate.
The first candidates to take part were those running for Circuit Judge, District one. James Hamilton from Crossett and Crews Puryear of Desha County. They talked about their qualifications. Candidates for judicial positions are not allowed to comment on how they will rule from the bench. All judicial races are non-partisan.
Next, State Senator Eddie Cheatham (D) and Ben Gilmore (R) spoke and debated. They discussed a number of issues including education, abortion and 911 funding.
Next, State Representative Leanne Burch (D) and Howard Beaty (R) discussed several issues. Most of the debate seemed to revolve around a mail out flyer by Mr. Beaty that Rep. Burch took exception with. The debate got feisty and Rep Burch explained the context of several votes and how the legislature works.
The rest of the debate revolved around races for Drew County Quorum Court and Monticello City Council. JP Carole Bulloch, JP Tommy Gray and JP Donna Halton Ursey took part along with challengers Steve Piggot and Chris Barnett. This part of the program went on for some time with a lot of questions being asked by the audience and Jessie Griffin, a former candidate for Drew County Judge. The private prison to be built in Warren was brought up, the main question being why it was allowed to be built in Bradley County, considering that Drew County will have more beds than Bradley County. The current Drew County JPs indicated they were kept in the dark and knew little of what was going on.
Clarissa Pace, a candidate for Monticello City Council took part. Her opponent Council Member Joe Meeks was unable to attend. Also participating were Mark Tiner and John Carter, who are running for an open council seat.
Abortion, home schooling, and taxes were the main themes of the Republican candidates. None of the candidates were in favor of taking guns, but both Democrats were opposed to guns on college campuses or at least letting the colleges make the decisions. Rep Burch stated that being pro-life is more than being anti-abortion, as children grow up. Senator Cheatham stated he would never support taking money away from public education to fund home or private schooling. Comments from the TEA Party representative, who was also keeping time for those debating, indicated public funding should be provided to home schoolers or private schools and she was very concerned that public education is teaching falsehoods or particular viewpoints on history. She also indicated the constitution puts no restrictions on guns, period.
To listen to the entire debate, view Monticello Live. Remember early voting begins October 19. To request a mail in ballot, contact your local county clerk's office.
