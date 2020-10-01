PotlatchDeltic makes donation for Warren Fire Engine

Greg Cheshire and Misty Dunn, associated with the PotlatchDeltic Warren Mill, met with Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington, Council Members Emily Moseley and Dorothy Henderson and Fire Chief Mike Ashcraft Tuesday, September 29th and presented the City of Warren a check for $20,000.00 to help pay for Warren's new fire engine ladder truck. Having a modern well equipped ladder engine is important to PotlatchDeltic and all of Warren's citizens including residential, business and industrial. The capabilities of the fire department are vital to the city's basic services and efforts at economic growth.
Statement From PotlatchDeltic: PotlatchDeltic recognizes that the opportunity to be a part of what's important to our employees and our communities is integral to the work we do. We are proud to support Warren Arkansas through a contribution towards an automatic ladder truck for the Warren Fire Department.
No comments:
Post a Comment