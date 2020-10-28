PUBLIC LIQUIDATION SALE OF PROPERTY
DATE OF SALE: November 14, 2020
FORMER TOMATO MARKET PROPERTY OF MONTICELLO PINK TOMATO GROWERS, INC.
The property is located on East Shelton Avenue, Monticello, Arkansas, and is generally situated east of North Conley Street and north of East Shelton Avenue. A copy of the legal description of the real estate may be obtained from C. C. “Cliff” Gibson, III, legal counsel for Monticello Pink Tomato Growers, Inc., by calling 870-367-2438.
Includes all buildings and other permanent fixtures, including coolers, and other miscellaneous tangible personal property owned by Monticello Pink Tomato Growers, Inc., that is situated on the land at the time of sale.
Sale is “AS IS”, “WHERE IS”, and “WITH ALL FAULTS”.
PLACE OF SALE: On the premises of the subject property.
TERMS OF SALE: For cash or, in the Receiver’s discretion, on a credit of three months with the purchaser required to execute a bond with acceptable surety thereon and the Receiver retaining a lien on the property to secure payment of the bond for the purchase money bid at such sale, and with the purchase price and bond to accrue interest at the rate of 10% per annum from
the date of sale until paid.
Seller reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
This Notice given by James W. Searcy, CPA, as the Court Appointed Receiver of Monticello Pink Tomato Growers, Inc.
