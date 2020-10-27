School Board looking ahead to possible new elementary school and new basketball gym/event facility

Six of the seven Warren School Board members met in a special called board meeting Monday evening, October 27 to interview potential firms to serve as construction managers for the planned building of a new elementary school and new basketball and event facility. The school district has been awarded funds from the state to assist in the construction, and is working on other proposed financing to complete the projects. If approved, building would begin in mid 2021.
The board members, the school architect, and Superintendent Bryan Cornish conducted the interview with each of the three firms submitting proposals. The following firms made presentations and answered questions:
- Clark Contractors
- Nabholz
- Ideal Construction Company
The concept of hiring a construction manager is to hire one company to manage the entire building project. The management firm will bid out all work by subcontracting and may do some of the work with their own crews. They provide a total cost, not to be exceeded, up front, and work directly with the architect to construct the facilities according to the drawing and specifications. The management firm has a full time superintendent on the job at all times. The idea is to get the job completed at the best possible price and to be accomplished with quality work.
The board asked several questions of each firm concerning utilization of local subcontractors where possible and time frames for construction. Each firm introduced the team that would be working on and overseeing the building.
According to Superintendent Cornish, the board will meet again within a short time and vote on hiring one of the firms as manager. A contract will then be negotiated if possible.
