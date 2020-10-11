Staff Announcement from the Leadership Team of The CALL in Southeast Arkansas:

Last month, The Call in Southeast Arkansas hired its first full-time, salaried staff member, Deborah West, to lead further expansion and continued recruitment, training and support of foster families in 2021.
Deborah has been the County Coordinator of The Call in Southeast Arkansas since its launch in 2014 and is delighted to finally focus her full efforts on her truest passion. While The Call in SEA will continue to operate mostly through volunteers' work, the leadership team is confident that Deborah's leadership and focused initiative will accelerate the affiliate's growth and influence throughout the entire region.
An adoptive mother, fierce advocate, experienced leader, and committed follower of Christ, Deborah brings passion, vision, and creativity to her work. Her team of leaders is ecstatic to watch God continue to move and is so thankful for His provision to make a paid staff position a reality. Without the help of many dedicated churches and community members, this progress would not have been possible.
We want to thank Deborah for so many years of successful leadership and congratulate her on an expanded role with many more exciting years to come.
Visit TheCALLinArkansas.org/sea to learn more about The CALL and its mission to educate, equip and encourage the Christian community to provide a future and a hope for children in foster care in Arkansas.
