Street repaving, police salaries, and BCEDC issues discussed during October Warren City Council meeting

If you want to skip forward in the video of the meeting, here are some of the important times:
- 6:00-Water and Sewer sludge removal discussion
- 11:40-Land swap discussion and approval
- 15:00-CARES ACTS purchases and reimbursement
- 29:08-Resolution endorsing constitutional amendment
- 35:34-Honoring J.T. Wallace and Raymond Colen
- 38:37-Council Member Tolefree speaks constituent concerns and issues with the BCEDC
- 47:16-Police Chief's report and salary discussion
- 1:15:36-Street paving discussion
- 1:30:58-BCEDC Director addresses real estate development controversy and negative comments about the City Council
Five of the six members of the Warren City Council were present to conduct city business for October, 2020. Council Member Emily Moseley was absent due to her duties in the Bradley County Collector's office and the rush to pay property taxes. Mrs. Moseley did attend the agenda meeting the Thursday prior to the meeting.
Mayor Denisa Pennington presided and called the meeting to order at 5:30pm. The council approved the minutes of the September, 2020 meeting and approved the financial report presented by City Clerk Helen Boswell. The Clerk reported that local sales tax revenues remain strong. The latest reports showed the city received $77,806.24 from the city sales tax and $53,829.40 from the city portion of the county tax. Both are up 2% for 2020. The District Court report and the overtime reports were reviewed.
Tenay Reep, Manager of the Warren Water and Sewer System, briefed the Council on the need to sign a Consent Decree with the state to insure the city will remove sludge from the city's sewer ponds in order to maintain compliance with the city's permit. She detailed plans by the Commission to remove the sludge and to make other improvements to the sewer system including some new line installation to improve the system flow and provide more industrial ability. Since the system is owned by the City, the Council must approve the decree. By a vote of 5-0, the Council approved the document.
Next the members voted to adopt ordinance 928 to authorize a company operated by a city fireman to construct the addition to a fire department bay to house the new fire engine ladder truck. The addition is required due to the length of the new unit.
After that, the council approved the swapping of land between the City and Bradley County Economic Development Commission. This is a result of the donation of land in the Industrial Park for the private prison facility. The vote was 4-1 in favor. The lone no vote was Council Member Joel Tolefree.
The Council had a lengthy discussion about authorizing the Mayor to purchase computers and equipment that can be used to carry out city functions from remote locations, if need be, due to the present or future pandemics and emergencies. Whatever the city purchases will be reimbursed by the CARES ACT approved by the Congress to assist local governments. The estimated cost is $15,000 to $20,000. The Mayor will finalize the list of equipment and costs and call a special council meeting as needed to make a final decision and meet the deadline to utilize the funding.
The Council then adopted Resolution A-653 endorsing the adoption of a constitutional amendment to keep the one half sales tax for highways, streets and roads. The Council voted 4-1 to urge the voters to support the proposal in order to continue access to funding for the City to pave streets. Council Member Tolefree voted against the motion due to unhappiness with the state highway department.
Council Member Dorothy Henderson asked the Council to approve a proclamation honoring Mr. J T. Wallace, who just passed away at age 101. He had a long positive history in Warren. It was also mentioned that a proclamation will be issued honoring Mr. Raymond Colen for his years of public service to the Warren community. The Colen family will attend the December, 2020 council meeting to receive the honors. Both proclamations were authorized.
During public comments, Council Member Tolefree brought up concerns that had been voiced to him relating to actions by the BCEDC and proposed housing development. He was told the BCEDC was working with outside community firms and not working with local potential developers. Mr. Tolefree stated there were also alleged comments made during a BCEDC meeting about the capabilities of the current City Council. BCEDC Director Ashley Foreman stated that outside businesses were not getting preferential treatment.
She also at length discussed the alleged comments brought up by Council Member Tolefree. "I would like to address a comment that I made in a BCEDC meeting, one of my first BCEDC meetings," said Foreman. She stated that during one of her first meetings with the BCEDC, after having been through a City Council meeting days prior, she told the BCEDC that "City Council meetings don't always go as quickly and as smoothly as these meetings go." Foreman did apologize to the Council for the comment.
The Mayor and council all voiced their willingness to listen to anyone who addresses the City and discuss issues. Mayor Pennington stated her door is always open. The council members indicated that all people who attend the Council meetings will always be treated with respect.
Reports were presented by Police Chief Hildreth, Fire Chief Ashcraft, Sanitation Manager/Building Official Mike May and Street Foreman Ricky Joe Davis. The Council authorized Shawn Henderson as a volunteer fireman. Fire Chief Ashcraft stated that there remains one open position for a volunteer fireman.
The City Council then voted to condemn the following properties and order them to be cleaned up:
- 422 Halligan
- 1014 S. Martin
- 513 W. Pine
Council Member Dorothy Henderson spoke of the need to get stronger on the issue of cleaning up properties, even if it cost more money.
The council voted to approve the following streets for paving as soon as possible:
- Kelley, from Rock to Bragg
- Forrest Rd., South End
- Hobbs St., one half of street
- Railroad Ave.
- Shields St.
- Bradley Ct.
The Ways and Means Committee recommended that annual bonuses and holiday pay be authorized. The Council voted 5-0 to approve the recommendation. Bonuses in the amount of $18,174.97 and holiday pay amounting to $32,022.77 will be paid.
Reports of city boards and commissions were submitted. Council Member Memory Burks
Frazer told the council that plans are progressing to make repairs to the Warren Cultural Center.
The city council then voted 5-0 to pay all bills for September 2020. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be conducted November 9 at 5:30pm with the Agenda meeting set for Thursday the fifth at 7:00am. Both meetings will be held in the Municipal Courtroom.
No comments:
Post a Comment