Thursday, October 1, 2020

Warren School District Gifted and Talented: Students in GT class have been competing in Word Ladder Wars- a vocabulary building competition.  Winners for the Month of September are:
First Place- McKenley Bryant, Second Place- Scout Ballentine, Third Place- Sophie McKinney
First Place- Rayleigh Lewis, Second Place- Emmanuel Pahuamba, Eden Castillo, third Place- Erik Ortiz
First Place- Brooklyn Savage, Second Place- Luke Cathey, Jaycee Courtney, Asher Reep, Third Place- Ella Grace Green


First Place- Caroline Harton , Second Place-Brianna Stanfill, Third Place- Chris Alford

at 4:20 PM

