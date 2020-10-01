Warren School District Gifted and Talented: Students in GT class have been competing in Word Ladder Wars- a vocabulary building competition. Winners for the Month of September are:
|First Place- McKenley Bryant, Second Place- Scout Ballentine, Third Place- Sophie McKinney
|First Place- Rayleigh Lewis, Second Place- Emmanuel Pahuamba, Eden Castillo, third Place- Erik Ortiz
|First Place- Brooklyn Savage, Second Place- Luke Cathey, Jaycee Courtney, Asher Reep, Third Place- Ella Grace Green
|First Place- Caroline Harton , Second Place-Brianna Stanfill, Third Place- Chris Alford
