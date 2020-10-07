UAM News: UAM Students from Warren, Hermitage, and Rison elected to SGA

Monticello, Ark. – University of Arkansas at Monticello students recently elected their 2020-2021 Student Activities Board (SAB) and Student Government Association (SGA) representatives through an online voting system. SAB members Courtney Hicks, Caleb Stewart, Chase Marra and Emily Hand have started holding board meetings to plan activities that safely engage and excite students in what is an extremely unusual program year for the board.
SGA officers Kingdrick Pleasant, Austin Palazzi, and Holly Smith were sworn in, at a distance, by UAM Chancellor Peggy Doss on September 22. The SGA senators representing their respective academic areas began meeting Friday, September 25 through Zoom. According to the organization’s constitution, SGA was established to promote the interests and opinions of the students on matters that affect them, to establish and promote projects that are beneficial to the student body, and to be the official voice of the students on matters of policy and its implementation.
The complete list of student-body-elected leaders includes:
Student Activities Board Members
Courtney Hicks – President
Junior Education Major from North Little Rock, AR
Caleb Stewart – Vice President for Operations
Freshman Health & Physical Education Major from Rison, AR
Chase Marra – Spirit and Traditions Chair
Sophomore Political Science Major from Hermitage, AR
Emily Hand – Major Events Chair
Freshman Education Major from Dumas, AR
Student Government Association
SGA Executive Officers
Kingdrick Pleasant – President
Senior Political Science Major from West Monroe, LA
Austin Palazzi – Vice President
Sophomore Biochemistry/Biology Double Major from Rison, AR
Holly Smith – Secretary
Freshman Exercise Science Major from DeWitt, AR
SGA Senate
School of Arts and Humanities
-Maggie Gavin, sophomore Art and Marketing Major from Rison, AR
(Gavin was also elected Secretary of the Senate.)
-Vanessa Rangel, junior Speech/Communication Major from Dayton, TX
School of Business
-Jamario Higgins, sophomore Accounting & Management Double Major from West Monroe, LA
-Lynah Bontiff, senior Business Administration Major from Calibishie, Commonwealth of Dominica
School of Education
-Caleb Stewart, freshman Health & Physical Education Major from Rison, AR
(Stewart was also elected Parliamentarian of the Senate.)
-Courtney Hicks, junior Education major from North Little Rock, AR
College of General Studies
-Josi Revielle, sophomore Communication Major from Firestone, CO
School of Social and Behavioral Sciences
-Madison Carson, sophomore Political Science Major from Rison, AR
(Carson was also elected President Pro Tempore of the Senate.)
-Makenzie Derryberry, junior Political Science Major from Monticello, AR
School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences
-Payton Ashcraft, senior Biology/Biochemistry Double Major from Warren, AR
At-Large Member
-Katherine Vermilyea, sophomore History Major from Sheridan, AR
For more information about the Student Advisory Board or the Student Government Association, contact the UAM Office of Student Programs and Activities at (870) 460-1396.
