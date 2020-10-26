Warren arrest report for October 19-25, 2020

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Alex Cross / 206 E Victory St., Star City, AR / DOB 12-2-98 / Agg Assault on 10-19-20
Steven Ray Rice / 299 Bradley 30, Banks, AR / DOB 3-16-92 / poss by certain persons on 10-21-20
Kristal Haynie / 579 Bradley 39 Rd., Warren, AR / DOB 9-2-84 / Simultanious possession, possession schedule VI w/intent on 10-22-20
Douglas Boor / 317 Shelby St., Lot 1, Warren, AR / DOB 08-10-89 / permitting child abuse warrant on 10-23-20
Myron Douglas / 1017 Johnson St., Warren, AR / DOB 8-12-82 / warrant 20-395 on 10-23-20
Amanda Leonard / 317 Shelby Lot 11, Warren, AR / DOB 12-15-85 / Batt 1st warrant on 10-23-20
Djimon Herd / 123 S. 9th St., Hampton, AR / DOB 4-25-98 / Possession of marijuana, 3x drug para on 10-24-20
Marcos Resendiz / 109 Clingman St., Warren, AR / DOB 9-7-91 / public intox on 10-25-20
Marcus Finks / 318 E. Pine St., Warren, AR / DOB 2-5-84 / res. burglary on 10-25-20
