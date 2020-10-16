Warren Lions Club briefed on new voting machines

Members of the Warren Lions Club were addressed by Marlene Elliott, Chairman of the Bradley County Election Commission during the club's October 14, 2020 meeting. Chairman Elliott explained how the system works and allowed one member to conduct a mock vote to demonstrate. She discussed the safeguards to the system to make sure every voter is legal and can only vote one time. Rather by mail, early vote, or vote on election day, November 3.
It is important to know that Bradley County voters will be allowed to vote at any voting location within the county on November 3. Each site will allow the individual voter to vote in his/her particular ward or district. The new system was paid for by a grant from the state of Arkansas. It will also speed up the results being reported on election night.
Absentee voting is underway now. According to County Clerk Karen Belin she has mailed some 236 ballots as of October 14 and is processing a number for the nursing home residents in Warren. She stated more requests are coming in daily.
Early voting begins Monday, October 19 at the Bradley County Courthouse. Early voting will be available Monday through Friday 8:00am till 6:00pm and Saturday 10:00am to 4:00pm. Monday, November 2 early voting will be available at the courthouse from 8:00am to 5:00pm. Personal IDs are required when you vote.
Polling locations in Bradley County for November 3, 2020 will be:
- Warren Public Housing Authority-W. Central St
- Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren/Bradley-Main Street
- Banks Community Center
- Hermitage Community Center
- Eagle Lake Baptist Church
- Saline Baptist Church
Remember, any Bradley County Voter may use any of the six voting locations.
