Warren Lions Club provides eye screening for ABC students

Members of the Warren Lions Club visited the Warren ABC Preschool Thursday, October 29 and conducted eye exams for around 45 students. The exams are taken with a special camera that takes a picture of the eyes and makes a determination if there may be a problem. If the picture indicates potential issues, the parent or guardian is notified and urged to get a professional eye examination for the student. Out of the number tested some 10 students were recommended for a professional testing. The ABC kids are five year olds.
On hand to conduct the tests were Delbert Zimmerly, Randy Rawls, Tim Kessler and Gregg Reep. The Lions Club provides this service annually to all preschool programs in the County and allows Clubs in other counties to utilize the camera and conduct tests.
One of the major projects of Lions Clubs throughout the world is to assist the blind and improve sight for all people.
