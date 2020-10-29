Warren native Mark Scobey Retires from UA

FAYETTEVILLE – The University of Arkansas Athletic Department announced this week that several long time Razorback Athletic Department officials would be retiring soon, among them was Warren native, Mark Scobey.
He was among several long-time Razorback Foundation and UA employees in a new release from the University of Arkansas. His name also appeared in Nate Allen’s sports column, Hog Calls, in the Wednesday issue of the Arkansas Demcorat-Gazette.
Scobey, who has been charged with the supervision of ticket operations for all University of Arkansas men’s athletic department-related sporting events, is in his 43rd season with the Razorbacks.
He was promoted to Assistant AD for Ticket Operations in August 2012.
During his tenure at the University of Arkansas, Scobey has assisted with ticket sales for a wide assortment of events on the Fayetteville campus, including SEC and NCAA hosted championship events in baseball, softball, gymnastics, tennis and track.
He has also been affiliated with 20 post-season football bowl games, the 1995, 2002 and 2006 SEC football championship games, and 23 post-season basketball tournament teams, including the 1978, 1990, 1994 and 1995 Final Four clubs.
In December 2011, Scobey began the transition with Paciolan Systems, Inc., to help implement Razorback E-Tickets, a new digital ticketing system for athletic events. The user friendly system allows fans to print their tickets at home and transfer their tickets to a friend when they cannot attend an event.
The system is being used again this year for baseball at Baum Stadium, football at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, and basketball at Bud Walton Arena. The addition of on-line ticket sales is now 65% of ticket volume.
Scobey joined the UA athletic staff in 1977 as an assistant athletic ticket manager and became ticket manager in 1983. He has been with guest services for the UA for the last several years.
A native of Warren, Scobey lives in historic Eureka Springs. He is the youngest son of the late Mr. and Mrs. John N. Scobey of Warren.
