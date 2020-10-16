WHS students to start Adopt-a-Grandfriend program

Warren High School students are looking for safe ways to give back to their community during these unprecedented times. Students would be happy to communicate with senior citizens in the community via mail!(Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no in-person contact will be allowed.)
Please complete the form for an interested resident of Bradley County over the age of 75! Students willing to participate will be assigned one submission each. You may contact emily.vanderzwalm@warrensd.org with any questions or concerns. #lumberjacksgive
CLICK HERE TO FILL OUT THE FORM.
